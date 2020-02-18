Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Reunite at 2020 Brit Awards After-Party

Fancy seeing you here!

Kendall Jenner made a surprise (and shimmery!) appearance at Sony's 2020 Brit Awards after-party in London on Tuesday, where she reunited with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. The supermodel, who dressed up for the occasion in a neon green two-piece look and a silver metallic shoulder bag, was joined by celeb pals Bella Hadid and Luka Sabbat during the late-night outing.

Attendees spotted Kendall and Harry mingling inside the bash, which was held at The Standard hotel.

The "Adore You" singer changed out of his brown Gucci suit into a bright yellow and purple number by Marc Jacobs for the soiree. Earlier tonight, Harry performed at the Brit Awards and paid tribute to ex-girlfriend Carole Flack, who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, by wearing a black ribbon on his lapel.