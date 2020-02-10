How Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Perfected Their 2020 Oscars After-Party Looks

On Oscar Sunday, the Kardashians won't disappoint in the style department.

After the Academy Awards were handed out inside the Dolby Theatre, many of Hollywood's biggest stars celebrated the show by attending various after-parties in and around Hollywood.

For Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, they chose to attend Beyoncé and Jay-Z's exclusive bash at Chateau Marmont. And yes, E! News has all the exclusive details on their looks.

According to stylist César DeLeön Ramirêz, Khloe wanted to try something new with her hair for the late night out.

"The dress is super stunning, sexy and very form fitting. The shoulder could not be covered so we both felt the hair should be short," he shared with E! News exclusively after using UNITE hair care. "I've been wanting to play with a Parisian style bob, which is a much shorter cut then Khloe's ever had. She loved the idea. But, I had to create this short bob using extension pieces since we didn't want to actually cut Khloe's hair."