Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Details on Stormi's Birth Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday

Stormi Webster is almost 2 years old, and no one is more disbelief than Kylie Jenner.

The little one is celebrating her second birthday on Feb. 1, and her mama is launching the Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection on the same day in honor of it. Leading up to the collection's release, Kylie posted a video on her Instagram Story that revealed new details about Stormi's birth.

Unfortunately, she has already deleted the video with said details, but according to DailyMail.com, the clip consisted of the makeup mogul asking her fans if they wanted to see a "labor delivery, pregnancy YouTube video to tell you the whole story." In the same video, she revealed, "I actually got induced."

As she reportedly continued, "I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later. It was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys."

At another point in the video, Kylie said, "Happy early birthday to my baby. I can't believe she's about to be two."