Khloé Kardashian Urges Fans to Love Harder and "Dream Deeper" After Kobe Bryant's Death

Following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Gianna "GiGi" Bryant and the seven other people lost in the fatal helicopter crash on Sunday morning, Khloe Kardashian is reminding her fans to express the love they have for people.

The athlete's death was a shocking reminder that life is short and unpredictable, and Kardashian took to Twitter to speak to her fanbase about that. In a series of touching tweets on Monday, the reality star expressed her sorrow over the sudden loss of the former Lakers player, his daughter and the other passengers.

"Tomorrow isn't promised to us," she wrote. "So live as if today is your last day on earth. Love like you've never loved before. Dream deeper than you've ever imagined you could dream. Experience all that your heart desires. If tomorrow you wake and everything still remains, REPEAT."

"May our Heavenly Father cover everyone who's hurting with his healing hands!" she said in her second tweet. "My heart breaks for everyone who is in pain. What a tragedy."