Chicago West Is 2! Celebrate Her Birthday by Taking a Closer Look at Her Cutest Pics

Happy Birthday, Chicago West!

As E! readers surely know, today (Wednesday, Jan. 15) marks Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter's 2nd birthday. The Kardashian-West family welcomed baby Chi via a surrogate back in January 2018—and it didn't take long for her to capture our hearts!

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim said at the time. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Time certainly flies by so fast!

And it appears that the youngster is looking forward to her name day as she has already requested a Minnie Mouse cake. We're sure Kim and Kanye will pull out all the stops for now toddler Chi.