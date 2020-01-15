Chicago West Is 2! Celebrate Her Birthday by Taking a Closer Look at Her Cutest Pics

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 5:00 AM
Happy Birthday, Chicago West!
As E! readers surely know, today (Wednesday, Jan. 15) marks Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter's 2nd birthday. The Kardashian-West family welcomed baby Chi via a surrogate back in January 2018—and it didn't take long for her to capture our hearts!
"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim said at the time. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
Time certainly flies by so fast!
And it appears that the youngster is looking forward to her name day as she has already requested a Minnie Mouse cake. We're sure Kim and Kanye will pull out all the stops for now toddler Chi.
For Chicago's 1st birthday, the powerhouse couple threw Chi an epic Alice and Wonderland party. So, we have a feeling that the Wests have planned an equally impressive birthday bash for this year.
But, while we wait for those specifics, we feel it's only right to relive Chicago's cutest moments.
For the now two year old's sweetest pics, be sure to scroll through the images below!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"Chicago in Tokyo"
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"My heart!"
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Chicago is rocking these shades! "Chi Chi," her mom captioned the photo.
Penelope gives her cousin a lift in this adorable snapshot. "heart explosion," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on IG.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Make way for Chicago! Alongside an adorable snapshot of her 1-year-old in action, Kim wrote, "My Chi Chi."
"Me and my Chi Chi," Kim captioned the mother-daughter photo.
Kim and Chicago are too sweet in this snapshot from their recent vacation!
Chicago has her sights set on something across the beach!
Kim and Chicago do beach days the right way.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kris holds Chi during North and Penelope's joint birthday party in June 2019.
Smile for the camera, ladies! Kim Kardashian shares a candid photo of Chicago West and True Thompson together over the Memorial Day weekend.
Chicago West and True Thompson are ready for summer when posing for a fashionable shot.
Awww! Don't go too far or True Thompson is going to give you a bear hug.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Chicago hangs out with her cousin True Thompson.
Kim shared pics from Chicago's first birthday party, which was themed "Alice in One-derland."
How cute is Chi playing with big brother Saint?!
Baby Chicago West was all smiles in early 2019 as she spent time with Sophia Pippen, Larsa Pippen's daughter.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Chicago bonds with cousin True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's daughter.
The West family celebrated Chicago's first Christmas in style...obviously.
The West family celebrated Saint West's birthday by hosting a Tarzan-themed bash and it looked like a total blast.
Kim shared this picture on Instagram with the hugging smiley face emoji. It's love all around!
Chicago comes from three generations of strong women.
Aunt KoKo knows how to have fun...especially when in costume.
The one-year-old cutie had a blast with some of her cousins this fall and we want in on these parties ASAP.
Could Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner's baby girl and Chicago be any cuter in their matching pajamas?
OMG, these two are so stinking precious.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
"The Triplets," Kim accurately captioned this sweet snap of the three youngest Kardashian family members.
Cousins True and Chicago were all smiles while on vacation in Bali with their fam.
While on vacation this summer, Kim made time to share some smooches with her baby girl.
"I got this True," Kim shared on Instagram as her daughter held onto a Sassy Wonder Wheel toy.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.
Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.
E!
"Sometimes we all need hugs," Kim captioned this pic of Saint squeezing his little sister.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
"Say hi! Say hi, cutie!" Kim said to little Chi in this cute Snapchat video of her three-month-old.
Marcus Hyde/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim posted this precious pic of her, Kanye and Chicago celebrating Easter 2018 on her app.
Instagram/Marcus Hyde
"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," Kim captioned this Easter family photo. Too cute!
Kim shared this sweet photo of son Saint West planting a smooch on his baby sister with the caption, "He loves her so much."
"Morning cutie," Kim wrote with this pic of Chicago dressed in all pink.
Snapchat
Kim Kardashian shared her first photo with baby Chi on Instagram, writing, "Baby Chicago."
YouTube
Fans got their first look at baby Chicago in the video aunt Kylie Jenner posted announcing the birth of her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster.
Don't forget to head to Kim's social media to wish Chicago a happy birthday!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020, only on E!
