Scott Disick Swears by This Lip Balm

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You may not immediately think of Scott Disick as a lipcare guru, but that may have to change!

In an interview with New York Magazine's The Strategist discussing the things he can't live without, No. 1 on his list is Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream Nourishing Lip Balm Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 20. "I've used the Eight Hour Cream lip balm forever," he tells the magazine.

How did he discover it? "I'm pretty sure I just stole one from Kourtney [Kardashian] years ago, and now it's always in my car," he continues, adding that he also keeps it "all over the place," including at his bedside and near his sink. According to Lord Disick, "It feels more luxurious than a regular ChapStick. The smell and taste is good, and it's a nice product all around."