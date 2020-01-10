Kylie Jenner Has the Best Reaction to Instagram's "Which Kardashian" Filter

Instagram
The Kardashians just did the "Which Kardashian Are You" Instagram filter, and turns out, they're Kardashians!
Khloe Kardashian treated her fans to some hilariously meta videos on her Instagram Story on Thursday night. In the videos, she has True Thompson, Kylie Jenner and Penelope Disick try out the various new Instagram filters. And in two of the videos, Kylie and True take their turns with the quiz filter that reveals which member of their famous family they are. Ironically enough, they didn't get themselves.
Up first was baby True. When Khloé finally got her to sit still long enough for the filter to run its course, True ended up getting cousin North West as an answer. Khloé tagged Kim Kardashian in the video, during which she said with excitement, "You're Northie?!"
Up next was Auntie Kylie. While seemingly at a dinner, Khloé turned the camera to her youngest sister. And who did Kylie get? None other than her own daughter, Stormi Webster.
"I'm Stormi!" Kylie squealed in delight in response.
She then began to model for the camera, because what else is there to do?
Next on Khloé's story was a video of Penelope trying out the butterflies and freckles filter. It's as adorable as it sounds.
Then True's mama posted a selfie video of her using the filter that puts cherries in your cheeks, enlarges your lips and strews freckles all over your face.
That filter is a favorite among the famous sisters. Khloé, Kylie and Kim have all been using the fruity filter on their stories throughout the week. In fact, on their way to the dinner they had with Khloé, Kylie, Kim and Kris Jennerall played around with the filter while hanging out in the backseat of a luxurious car.
Kris plays around with Kylie's hair extensions during the videos, which Kim and Kylie posted to their own Instagram stories. Corey Gamblealso plays with the hair extension at one point.
Kim also took fans on a video tour of her massive kitchen on Wednesday night, and she employed the cherry filter in her introduction.
Suffice it to say the Kardashian-Jenner family is having as much fun with these filters as we all are.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020, only on E!