Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kick Off the New Year Apart

So close yet so far away!

When the clock stuck midnight and 2020 officially began, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were definitely enjoying a fun night out. But as it turns out, the on-again, off-again couple decided to celebrate separately.

E! News has learned Kylie kicked off the new year at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah with close friends including Yris Palmer and Zack Bia.

Wearing a sequin silver dress, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived after 9 p.m. and spent the evening dancing with friends.

"At midnight, she counted down with her friends and they all took videos on their phone. Kylie was in great spirits and looked like she had a fun single girls night with friends," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "She kissed her friends on the cheek at midnight but that was her only midnight kiss."