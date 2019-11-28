Kim Kardashian and Her Entire Family Star in Kanye West's ''Closed on Sunday'' Music Video

You'll want to keep up with Kanye West's latest music video.

The rapper dropped the visual for "Closed on Sunday" on Thanksgiving, and it stars a handful of very familiar faces.

Shot on what appears to be his sprawling Wyoming ranch, the video opens on West, Kim Kardashian and their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, alone on a mountain side. As they walk across a barren landscape, cameras then pan to futuristic, tank-like trucks. Inside one of the vehicles is none other than Kris Jenner, who emerges looking all glammed up in a fur coat and diamond earrings.

Kourtney Kardashian and her little ones, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, join the rest of the family and Kanye's Sunday Service choir for a massive group shot.

The two-and-a-half minute spectacle concludes with a standout moment from 6-year-old North, who lets out a blood curdling scream and yells, "Chik-fil-A!"