Crisis In Candyland? Kim Kardashian Clashes With Kourtney Over North & Penelope's Birthday Party

Can Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian get on the same page?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famous sisters butt-heads over the theme for North West and Penelope Disick's joint birthday party. While the two mothers have agreed to a Candyland-theme, it seems Kourtney wants to integrate healthy elements into the bash.

"It's Candyland, Kourtney! It's not gonna be healthy," the KKW Beauty boss responds in frustration.

"It can be," the Poosh.com founder defends. "It's not gonna be healthy no matter what. Sugar's not healthy. But, I'm saying, let's do not the nasty stuff with food coloring and all like, gross s--t."

Understandably, with the party eight days away, Kanye West's wife demands that her sister offer up an example of healthy candy. Even though the mother of three can't name any off the top of her head, she states she can "look into it."