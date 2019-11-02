Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Family Bug Out in Wildest Halloween Costumes Yet

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 3:07 PM
Kim Kardashian is the ultimate queen of Halloween.
Two days after celebrating the spook-tacular holiday, the E! reality TV star unveiled yet another extravagant family costume. This time, Kim, hubby Kanye West and their four kids dressed up as bugs and fittingly declared themselves the "West Worms."
While North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West looked utterly adorable in their multicolored worm looks, mom—and especially dad—went for a more realistic vibe. In another video shared to Kim's Instagram, North sweetly shows little sister Chi that it's really just their dad behind the creepy mask.
Ahead of Halloween, Kim told E! News exclusively that Ye was "in charge" of designing some of their costumes. "I saw him meeting with some animatronics people," the A-lister teased at the time, "glow in the dark things and stuff that moves. As long as it looks good, I'm excited to see what he's planning."
The West crew also dressed up as the Flintstones for another Halloween-themed photo shoot, and Kim channeled her inner Elle Woods for a must-see play on her law aspirations.
As per usual, the Kar-Jenners went above and beyond this Halloween.
View this post on Instagram
A bugs life! 🐛🦟🐜 My costume glowed Kanye’s costume moved and was all anamatronics
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
For all the costume inspo you'd ever need (plus some pretty precious shots of True Thompson in six different get-ups), check out our comprehensive gallery here!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?