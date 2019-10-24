Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hit the Red Carpet Before Jesus Is King Album Drop

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
There's never been a better time to start keeping up with Kim Kardashianand Kanye West.
With just a few hours remaining until the rapper drops his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King, Kanye made a rare red carpet appearance alongside Kim on Thursday in New York City. The celebrity couple turned out for the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala in support of designer Rick Owens and his wife, French fashionista Michèle Lamy.
Kim shimmered in a metallic purple, one-shoulder ensemble by Owens, while Kanye rocked his own version of a Canadian tuxedo and chunky sneakers.
Prior to their date night, fans spotted Kanye filming a surprise segment for tonight's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Nearly two months have passed since the 21-time Grammy winner first announced the album, but when it's Sept. 27 release date came and went without new music, Yeezy fans were left wondering if they'd ever get to experience his Sunday Services-inspired project.
Kim discussed the delay in an exclusive interview with E! News, saying, "It's so amazing just to see the journey that he's been on especially just from each album and how different they are and I think this one is extra emotional for him and extra close to his heart because it really is his journey of what he's been going through and he pushed it back because he wanted to make sure everything was just perfect."
"He's a perfectionist and it finally comes out [Friday]. I'm really excited for it," she gushed.
And in one of Kanye's most candid interviews to date, the hip-hop star revealed the lengths his team went to while bringing his vision to life.
"There were times where I was asking people to not have pre-marital sex while they were working on the edit," Kanye explained to Zane Lowe for Apple Music Beats 1. "There were times where I went to people that were working on other projects and said, 'Can you just work and focus on this?' I thought if we could all focus and fast... families who pray together stay together."
Jesus Is King drops tonight at midnight.
