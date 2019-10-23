Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson to Date Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom is leaving it all on the court.

The 39-year-old star is reflecting on his past, including the time he had a strong connection with the one and only, Taraji P. Henson. For a little refresher: The professional basketball player and the Empire actress dated back in 2009—yes, the same year he married Khloe Kardashian.

However, Lamar and Taraji both kept their relationship tight-lipped. But now, the pro athlete is ready to open up about his brief but very impactful romance with the 49-year-old Golden Globe winner.

"I met Taraji at an HBO party... and we hit it off right away. And I really, really, really, really started liking her," he shared in a during an interview for the TV One series' Uncensored. "I just wish I would've done things different with her."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant explained that his relationship with Henson was his "most significant" to date.