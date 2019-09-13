Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney a "F--king Fake Humanitarian Hoe" During Explosive Fight!

A sisterly spat.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian both share their sides of the story following their latest fight. As was previously teased, Kim believes Kourtney has been stealing her style and isn't pleased about it. Unfortunately, this feud comes at a bad time as the Kardashians are en route to an event honoring the late Robert Kardashian.

"Kim and I just got into the biggest fight. She was just going so crazy. She's sending me the meanest text messages, you would die," Kourtney first relays to friend Sarah Howard over the phone. "She's like, 'You're the biggest ungrateful bitch.' So, then I said, 'God! You're such a petty woman.'"

According to Kourt, Kim claims that the 40-year-old's stylist "pulled the nastiest clothes" for the latter's birthday party. In an attempt to ease the tension, Khloe Kardashian makes a joke about the ongoing spat.

"Oh, we're still fighting? Oh good!" the Good American mogul quips.

"This is such a joke," the mother of three responds.