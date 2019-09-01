RETURNS
Brad Pitt Makes a Special Appearance at Kanye West's Sunday Service

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Sep. 1, 2019 4:45 PM

Star sightings!

Kanye West's Sunday Service is becoming the celebrity hot-spot, so much so that a very special and unexpected guest joined in on the fun this morning: Brad Pitt.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was spotted at the 42-year-old rapper's weekly worship on Sunday, September 1. From social media posts shared from the gathering, it appeared the 55-year-old actor enjoyed himself and even chatted with the Yeezy fashion designer after the service.

Wearing a simple white tee and large sunglasses, Kanye was all smiles as he spoke to the Ad Astra actor, who also dressed laid-back in a forest green tee, matching paperboy hat and black sunglasses. TMZ reports this is the second time Brad attends the rapper's gathering.

However, Pitt wasn't the only Hollywood star to be at the Sunday Service, which was held in Watts, Calif. Many other celebrity guests spent their Sunday with West, including his wife, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Kanye West Is Bringing His Sunday Services to Fans' Homes With New Album Jesus Is King

The news of Pitt's Sunday Service appearance comes a few days after he was spotted at the Venice Film Festival to support his latest movie, Ad Astra.

Kanye West, Brad Pitt

Robert Kamau/GC Images; Primo Barol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

But if this Sunday Service is giving you major FOMO, West recently announced he's releasing a new album next month, Jesus Is King. His new music will seemingly evoke the same vibe and feel of his weekly worship. So it will almost feel as if you're in the same room as the rapper, Pitt and the Kardashians (kinda).

Earlier this week, the KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram on Thursday night to tease her husband's latest record, including the titles of his new tunes. "9.27.19," she captioned her post.

According to her image, the songs on Kanye's upcoming album will include "Garden," "God Is," "Sierra Canyon," "Sweet Jesus," and "Water," which he performed during his 2019 Coachella Sunday Service

Watch the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m., only on E!

