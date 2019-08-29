Kim Kardashian Found Tarantulas in Her House and We're Never Sleeping Well Again

Sleep with one eye open, dolls!

As the hot summer months continue, Kim Kardashian found a few scary species roaming around her garage. Oh yes, we're talking about tarantulas.

"What in the actual f--k," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on Instagram Stories. "I won't be able to sleep tonight knowing this was in my garage."

And believe it or not, there wasn't just one tarantula roaming around! "So there were three tarantulas last night," Kim added. "It's mating season apparently."

The photos were so freaky that some sisters couldn't help but sound off on the unwelcome visitors.