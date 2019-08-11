Giddy Up! See the Kardashians Take Wyoming in New KUWTK Sneak Peek

Yee-haw?

Your favorite reality TV family puts the "wild" in wild, wild west in this new sneak peek clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 17th season, which finds Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner looking cowgirl-chic and debating local lingo (or perhaps not) in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"Hee-haw, motherf--kers!" Khloe greets the group—her sisters plus Kris Jenner, who brought them out here for a reason the ladies don't know about yet, so stay tuned—wearing a fitted, all-black exercise ensemble with knee-high Versace boots, a patterned cowboy hat and an ascot-style bandanna.

Kourtney, who's donning a feathered hat and neck handkerchief of her own, wants to know if it's "hee-haw" or "yee-haw," and it sounds like most votes go to the latter but to be honest we're still not totally sure. Anyway, back to business.