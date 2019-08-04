RETURNS
SEPT 8, 9PM

Kim Kardashian Claims the Met Gala Was More "Nerve-Wracking" Than Her Wedding

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Aug. 4, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

From plus one to cover girl!

In this clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 17th season, Kim Kardashian finds herself getting anxious while preparing for the 2019 Met Gala. Despite having gone to the fashionable event several times before, Kanye West's wife feels the pressure as she's wearing custom Thierry Mugler.

"This is probably as nerve-wracking as my wedding. I don't know why I get so nervous for the Met," Kim shares with her glam squad. "Just 'cause there's pictures from every single angle."

Since the French designer hasn't designed for the label in almost 20 years, it's understandable that the KKW Beauty boss is eager to do the look justice.

"It's a huge responsibility for me because he, I'm sure after not designing for 20 years, wants it to be something magical and special and new," the Kardashian-West matriarch notes in a confessional. "I just want it to be perfect."

Watch

Kim Kardashian's Justice Project Doc Is Changing the System

Although donning Mugler is a "dream come true," Kim stresses about the tightness of the dress and admits she "can't breathe." Nonetheless, the businesswoman rallies after a group prayer and begins her journey to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

"This is a big change from year one," Kim reflects while en route to the Met Gala. "I was just Kanye's plus one, nobody really wanted me there."

Per Kim, she only received a personalized invitation after her April 2014 Vogue cover with the "Famous" rapper. However, the tides have certainly changed as she's seen arriving as one of Vogue's 2019 cover girls.

"I'm gonna say, 'Year seven: cover girl. We officially made it,'" the E! personality concludes.

You can see all of this, plus Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's getting ready process, in the video clip above!

Watch the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.