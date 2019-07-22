RETURNS
FALL 2019

North West Rocks a Nose Ring at Great-Grandma MJ's 85th Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 2:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Kardashian, North West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

North West is officially 2 cool 4 school!

The 6-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her great-grandmother Mary Jo Campbell's upcoming 85th birthday with ultimate style: she got a nose ring!

Well, it was a "fake nose ring," according to her mom Kim Kardashian. However, even though the accessory wasn't real, Northi most certainly rocked it to the fullest. She even added a few body sticker jewels to her face and threw on some large sunglasses for the special occasion. She also wore a highlighter-orange co-ord set with holographic pink slides. Très chic!

It's no secret that Kim and Kanye West's firstborn is ahead of the fashion game, and her latest lewk is proof.

Over the weekend, the Kardashian-Jenner family threw a lavish, larger-than-life birthday bash for MJ. While the matriarch doesn't turn 85-years-old until Friday, the family honored her milestone birthday a little early. "Celebrating MJ!!" Khloe Kardashian shared on social media. "85 years of perfection."

Watch

Inside North West & Penelope Disick's Candy Land-Themed B-Day Bash

The birthday bash included Kim and her four kids, North, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West; Kourtney Kardashian and her kids, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick; the Good American founder and her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson; Kylie Jenner and her baby girl, Stormi Webster; and Kendall Jenner. Of course, Kris Jenner was in the house!

To see the family's special party and how cute MJ's great grandkids looked, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Kim Kardashian, North West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

Nose Ring Alert!

North West proves she's a style icon with her fake nose ring, body sticker jewels and large sunnies! She strikes a pose with her cousins and aunts.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

Mother-Daughter Moment

Twins! The KKW Beauty founder and her 6-year-old daughter show off their best kiss-y faces at MJ's party.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

Mommy Kisses

Psalm West joins the fun with his siblings and mom at his great grandmother's party.

Article continues below

True Thompson, Chicago West, Khloe Kardashian, MJ, Birthday

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson and Chicago West

Two of the family's "triplets" toddle along.

True Thompson, Chicago West, North West, Khloe Kardashian, MJ, Birthday

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

North West, Chicago West and True Thompson

Kim Kardashian's eldest child retrieves a doll for her little sister as their cousin, Khloe Kardashian's daughter, looks on.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, MJ, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

MJ, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner

Three generations!

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, MJ, Birthday, Decor, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Blue

The lavish birthday meal decor.

Khloe Kardashian, MJ, Birthday, Cake, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Cake Time

MJ is presented with her birthday cake.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, MJ, Birthday

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The two help sing "Happy Birthday" to MJ.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, MJ, Cake, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Let Them Eat Cake

A close-up of MJ's cake.

Kardashian, Jenner, Family, MJ, Birthday

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Family Portrait

Kim KardashianKhloe KardashianKourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and their kids, and Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner pose for a group photo with the guest of honor.

We're taking style notes out of North's book!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ North West , Kim Kardashian , Kardashians , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Celebrities , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.