See Kim Kardashian Pose With "Crazy" Clones for a Futuristic Sunglasses Campaign

Kim Kardashian has us seeing double. Well, sextuple, to be exact.

In this bonus scene from season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss poses with body doubles for a new sunglasses campaign. It appears that the clones get their look-alike features from custom Kardashian masks—and we are blown away!

And we aren't the only ones as a bystander is heard referring to the clones as "scary."

"Oh my god!" someone exclaims off-camera. "Scary as hell."

However, Kanye West's wife seems less startled as she isn't certain that they look identical to her.

"I know, isn't that so crazy?" the mother of four remarks to the photo shoot crew. "I don't even think that, like, really looks like me though. That's so crazy."