Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Drunkenly Tease Kendall Jenner About Being a Victoria's Secret Model & It's Pretty Hilarious

If this dinner party was a bar, it'd be closing!

The Kardashian sisters were in rare form in this hysterical bonus clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16, which caught them sharpening their improv skills over dinner and drinks at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs house (sans Kris though). At 11:48 p.m., Khloe Kardashianwas thoroughly tipsy and in good company.

"Kendall, didn't they ask me to be in Victoria's Secret?" asked the Revenge Body star way too convincingly from across the table. "I said, 'No, you f--kin' bitch.' Kendall, what did I say? To Victor."

"Victoria," corrected Kourtney Kardashian. "I told Victoria too. I was like, 'F--k you, you f--kin' bitch! You think I'm gonna do my catwalk debut with you? No!'"