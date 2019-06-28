Why Kourtney Kardashian Is Back on the Keto Diet This Summer

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian isn't messing around this summer!
With the temperatures heating up and the swimsuits coming out, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wants to look and feel her best.
So how is she going to do it? With help from the keto diet, of course!
"My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I've found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet," Kourtney explained in a new blog post shared on Poosh. "'Keto' is short for ‘ketosis,' a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat."
The proud mom continued, "I've been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I've committed myself to keto for the next month. The meal plan is all about eating high-fat, high-protein, and low-carb."
Originally, Kourtney's doctor put the E! star on the keto diet a couple of years ago for a metal detox.
According to the mother of three, she had a "really positive experience" and wanted to restart her routine.
"It's definitely a more restrictive eating plan, but I found that once I knew the ground rules, I was very strict and really stuck to it," Kourtney shared. "My plan this time is to eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans, or legumes. I'm focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins. I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between if possible."
As part of the diet, Kourtney will also avoid alcohol, processed foods, fruit and unhealthy fats.
And although the beginning may be hard, the blogger assured her followers that with support and guidance from a doctor, the results are worth it.
"Sometimes the keto diet can cause headaches and low energy at the beginning, since your body is detoxing and getting used to this new style of eating. I'm really excited to be jumping back in and have committed to keto as my summer kick-start," she shared. "I know after the month is up, I will most likely go back to my regular lifestyle, especially during summer with my kids. It's all about balance."
