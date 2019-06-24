Scott Disick Has Found His "Real Love and Passion" in His 3 Kids

Scott Disick has found his true passion—and it will melt your heart.

Everyone's favorite Kardashian Lord poked fun at himself on social media on Sunday when he noticed a change in his posting patterns.

"I use [sic] 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids," he pointed out in a caption for a snap of him and his only daughter, Penelope Disick.

"I guess I found my real love and passion."

All together now: awwww!