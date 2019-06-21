Happy National Selfie Day! Relive the Kardashians' Best Selfie Moments From KUWTK

The Kardashian-Jenners know a thing or two about selfies.

Thus, as today (Friday, Jun. 21) is National Selfie Day, we can't help but think about the famous family.

For starters, Kim Kardashian has a book (titled Selfish) dedicated to her selfie photography skills. Not to mention, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has well documented the family's many selfie moments.

As seen in the video compilation above, the KKW Beauty boss once took many selfies while accompanying Khloe Kardashian to jail. While the Revenge Body host didn't mind at the time, momager Kris Jenner was outraged by Kim's antics.

"Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Jenner famously exclaimed.