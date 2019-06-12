Kim Kardashian Consults a Medical Medium for "Really Bad" Psoriasis Flare Ups: See His Diagnosis!

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 8:30 AM
Picture your dermatologist...if your dermatologist had psychic intuition!
Alternatively, get a load of Anthony William in this very intriguing clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, wherein the seasoned medical medium gets acquainted with Kim Kardashianand Kourtney Kardashian over the course of a bizarrely intuitive (or maybe more than that?) first-time client reading.
"Are you a real medium?" Kim asks before the consult gets going, to which he confidently replies, "Yeah. I'm the medical medium. I've been doing this forever, since I was a kid."
Though her older sister is there for moral support, it's the KKW Beauty founder who reached out to Anthony via Instagram after his services were recommended to her by a couple of loved ones. As she explains shortly after introductions, Kim's been struggling with "really, really, really bad psoriasis flare-ups lately" and is looking for some reprieve. She's open to unearthly remedies too, so long as they work.
"I'm talking to spirits," the medium informs her, gesturing to different parts of her body with his hands in quick darting motions. "Just going through every organ, looking for the problem."
To Kim and Kourtney's surprise, he doesn't look for long. Hardly a beat later, Anthony tells her "with you, [the problem] is definitely the liver." Happy to report the spiritual guides didn't point out anything else though!
So, um, what sort of problem is Kim having exactly? Also are we still talking about her skin condition?
"What's happening is you've got these deposits of copper inside the liver," the medium concludes, adding that copper is a "dermatoxin" that's released from the liver and damages the skin. To remedy the situation, he prescribes celery juice "to neutralize that copper."
Hear Kim's thoughts on his treatment plan in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
