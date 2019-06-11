BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM
EXCLUSIVE!

What Did Kourtney Kardashian Do to Make Kendall Jenner So Mad?

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

What's going on with Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the supermodel reveals to Khloe Kardashian that she's frustrated with the oldest Kardashian. According to the 23-year-old Jenner, Kardashian picked on her while in Mammoth for a group trip.

"This past weekend, Kourtney came with me and my friends on a ski trip," Kendall explains in a confessional. "You know, Kourtney and I have been getting a bit closer over the past couple years and I love that she hangs out with me and my friends. But, to be honest, I felt like there were just some moments where she was a bit rude and it really started to get to me at a certain point."

While discussing the situation with the Good American boss, Kendall hypothesizes that Kourtney was just trying to impress her pals…without considering the model's feelings.

"I just felt like she was trying to be cool in front of my friends and younger people that are cool—at my expense," Kendall continues.

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Redefines Revenge Body This Season on E!

Case in point: Kourt put her "muddy" shoes all over Kendall's car after the latter asked her not to. Also, the mother of three allegedly told Kendall to "chill the f--k out" when she was stressing about losing her car keys while skiing.

To make matters worse, Kendall's friends all laughed with Kourtney and didn't take the model's side. Although Kendall feels that Kourtney put her down to "feel higher or cooler," she has yet to address the drama with Scott Disick's ex.

"I'm so annoyed with Kourtney," Khloe reflects after hearing about the drama. "She is supposed to be the older sister, but it just seems like Kourtney was bullying Kendall the entire time."

Will Kendall and Kourtney make amends? For that answer, catch Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Family , Kardashian News , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Why Is Kendall Jenner So Pissed at Kourtney?

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pics

E-Comm: Kylie Jenner, Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner and Her BFF Stassie Pose in Matching Itty-Bitty Bikinis

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Mother's Day 2019

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Kim Kardashian, Psalm West

Kim Kardashian's Close-Up Photo of Psalm West Is One Sweet Surprise

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.