Khloe's in Trouble! See Kim Kardashian's Priceless Reaction After North West's Hamster Dies

Rest in peace, Blacktail West.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian discovers that daughter North West's hamster has passed away. Ironically, the KKW Beauty boss hears this news while on the phone with Khloe Kardashian—who purchased Blacktail without Kim's permission.

"Kim. The hamster hasn't been moving," assistant Michael informs the Kardashian-West matriarch. "So, you might want to go look at it."

"It's dead?" Kanye West's wife retorts. "I don't have time for a dead hamster."

Of course, Kim and Michael take a closer look at the "stiff" rodent as it could just be "sleeping." Sadly, upon further exploration, it is confirmed that Blacktail is dead.

"The hamster's dead," Kim shares with Khloe. "It's just sitting in here dead."