Kourtney Kardashian's Tips for Feeling Your "Very Best" While Pregnant May Surprise You

Attention any and all expectant moms: Kourtney Kardashian has some tips for you!

As you likely could have guessed, the Keeping Up the Kardashians star knows a thing or two about pregnancy journeys. After all, she is the proud mom to three cute kids.

So perhaps it's only fitting that Kourtney decided to focus on motherhood for her latest Poosh blog post.

"Being a mother is my favorite role in life. It gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time. It's been such an incredibly rewarding experience to watch my babies grow and cross milestones," Kourtney shared. "I get so many questions about my pregnancies, and each one was a little bit different. I personally loved being pregnant and made it a point to really listen to my body."

So what are her tips to feel your "very best" during pregnancy? You may just be surprised.