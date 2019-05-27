Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie Reunite for Scott Disick’s Birthday Party

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 27, 2019 9:30 AM
The most important women in Scott Disick's life wouldn't miss this special day.
As the E! reality star celebrated turning 36 on Sunday, family and close friends came together for a special birthday party.
Based on social media photos, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian joined Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie for a family-friendly evening bash.
Guests enjoyed plenty of dancing, a photo booth, dessert from Hansen's Cake and some quality time amongst friends.
"Best birthday ever," Scott proclaimed on Instagram Stories when sharing some of his highlights. "Best best best night."
Sofia added, "Best night celebrating you @letthelordbewithyou an amazing soul. we all love you very much."
And for those speculating of any awkwardness or tension between Kourtney and Sofia, it sure doesn't look to be the case.
In addition to posing for photos together in the photo booth, the pair has become friendly after enjoying vacations together.
As Kourtney said in a new interview with Paper, her relationship with Scott and Sofia is "probably the thing I'm most proud of."
For those who didn't score an invite to the intimate bash, you're in luck! Take a look at some of the highlights in our gallery below.
Before blowing out the candles and eating some delicious Hansen's Cake, Scott Disick makes a wish for what will likely be another unforgettable year.
"Happy birthday to my best friend," Sofia Richie shared on Instagram Stories before attending the birthday party.
There's nothing better than a father-daughter relationship. Just ask Penelope Disick.
It may not be Saint West's birthday, but Kim Kardashian's son can't help but celebrate Scott Disick before he blows out his candles.
Hey haters, Kylie Jenner may have a message for you.
Over Memorial Day weekend, close family and friends came together at an undisclosed location in Southern California to celebrate Scott Disick.
"Happy birthday muffin!" Sofia Richie wrote on Instagram Stories after celebrating her boyfriend's big day. "Best Night."
Happy birthday, Scott! Here's to an unforgettable year.
