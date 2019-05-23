Kylie Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal in Explosive KUWTK Promo

We're finally getting an intimate and personal look at the emotional aftermath of the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

A just-released mid-season trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows just how sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner handled the explosive incident that rocked their family back in February of this year.

"I don't even know if I should tell you this," a voice that appears to be Kim Kardashian's BFF Larsa Pippen says via phone call in the dramatic video.

"Her legs were like in between his legs," a second voice adds.

Cut to Khloe breaking down in tears and saying, "I am broken by so many things."

"This is going to change their relationship forever," Kris Jenner says before telling Kylie, "For you and Jordyn, it's like a divorce."