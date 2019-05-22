Inside Kylie Jenner's Lavish KylieSkin Launch Party: Pink Sushi, James Charles and Roller Skating

Kylie Jenner was on a roll last night—literally.

In honor of her new skincare line, KylieSkin, the makeup mogul got dressed up and headed out on the town for quite the lavish launch party, roller skates included.

As is always the case with a Kardashian-Jenner party, the event was no ordinary soirée. Guests like famous relatives Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashianas well as YouTube influencers like James Charles and Nikita Dragun arrived in pink (per the party instructions) for a fun-filled night of roller skating and snacking as the reality star showcased her latest line of products.