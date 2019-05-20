The Meaningful Reason Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Named Their Son Psalm

by Lena Grossman | Mon., May. 20, 2019 3:07 PM
What's in a name?
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child on May 10 and revealed one week later that they named their baby boy Psalm West. Fans immediately began theorizing what his name would be, but Psalm was not on the list. Some of those included Bear (thanks to an emoji that she used when announcing his birth), Teddy (like the bear), Don (for Kanye's mother Donda West) or Rob in honor of Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian. That also happens to be her brother's name, too.
Alas, they surprised fans around the world by naming him Psalm and it carries a special connotation for the family. Psalm means "song" in Hebrew and there's also the Book of Psalms in the Bible. One source told E! News that Psalm "was chosen by Kanye and is a representation of their spirituality."
They explained, "It was a very important to him, and Kim wanted the name to have a significance that held a true representation of their family, so she agreed on the name."
A second source shared similar sentiments about the meaning. "The name Psalm was very important to Kanye and where he is spiritually," they said. "He presented it to Kim and she thought about it and ultimately agreed."
The second source added, "Kanye felt very strongly about it and Kim thought the way he explained it and the meaning behind it was beautiful. Each name they have chosen has a special significance."
The name Psalm just "felt right."
All of the West children have personal stories and definitions behind their names. For their oldest kid North West, it's all about the geographical position and what it signifies.
"North means highest power," a source said at the time.
Saint West's name refers back to her "difficult pregnancy" and how he was "a blessing" for the family. Kim apparently also liked the name Easton, but Kanye wasn't a fan.
It turns out that they almost named their other daughter, Chicago West, Grace or Jo. But Kanye hails from the Windy City, thus it's an homage to the city "that made him."
Both sources referred to Kim and Kanye's spirituality and religion as a focal point for the moniker, which likely has to do with the genesis of Kanye's Sunday Service. The KKW Beauty owner has explained the services as an interfaith "healing experience." Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are also among the weekly attendees as well as their close friends. Other celebrities such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Diplo have stopped by for the Sunday morning ritual.
North has taken after her father as of late and has stolen the show with her performances a number of times.
"It's honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It's just music; there's no sermon," Kim recently told Elle. "It's definitely something he believes in—Jesus—and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience."
She said that her Muslim and Jewish friends have attended the services and love them. "Everyone that comes understands it's just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week," Kim explained.
Kanye's Sunday Service became so popular so quickly that he even transplanted the services from Calabasas to Indio, Calif. just for Coachella. The timely service occurred on Easter Sunday during weekend two of the festival and featured cameos by Chance the Rapper, La La Anthony, Tyler, the Creator, DMX and Teyana Taylor
Psalm's arrival has been nothing short of wonderful for the family of six. According to the first source, "Their relationship is in a really good place right now and they are more in love than ever. They both really feel complete since welcoming Psalm and love the craziness of having four kids around the house."
The second source also shared, "They are all about family time and being home with the baby right now. They are taking it day by day and just getting settled and adjusted to life with four kids."
There's just so much to celebrate around the Kardashian-West household. It's only a few more days until the parents celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary, too. They exchanged I do's in Florence, Italy on May 24, 2014.
Congratulations on baby no. 4, Kim and Kanye!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?