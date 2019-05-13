All the Fan Theories on What Kim Kardashian Is Naming Baby No. 4

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 13, 2019 12:47 PM
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
What's in a name? For the Kardashian-Wests, quite a lot.
On the heels of welcoming their fourth child together, Kim Kardashianand Kanye West have fans on the edge of their seats as they await one more announcement from the couple: their newborn son's name.
The reality star and new mom of four announced their baby boy's arrival via surrogate on Friday, telling more than 60 million of her Twitter followers, "He's here and he's perfect!" According to the star's rep, the baby was born on Thursday, weighing six pounds and nine ounces.
Noticeably missing from the announcement was the little one's moniker, a highly anticipated subject when it comes to this famous family. Left waiting, fans started searching for clues, one of which they found in another tweet from Kim. "We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he's here! He's so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much," she wrote in a follow-up tweet along with photos of her baby shower. However, followers honed in on an emoji the star included in her tweet: a teddy bear.
The star used solely the emoji again in another tweet while sharing more photos of the gathering. "So is the name Bear? Lol I'm over here looking for clues lol," one fan responded. "I was thinking Teddy," another added.The emoji stood out to fans considering there weren't any teddy bears in the pictures. Fans also drew a connection to the Chicago Bears in honor of where Kanye West grew up.
However, there have been a few other suggestions for the baby's name, including Don West in tribute to West's late mother, Donda West. "Kim, are you and kanye naming him don west?" another fan asked on Twitter.
Another possibility? Rob, after Kim's brother, Robert Kardashian.
"I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob," Kardashian previously told Jimmy Kimmel. While she liked "Rob West" and said her brother had approved it, she seemed to be on the fence about it. As she explained, they don't make up their mind until after the baby has arrived.
"We all weigh in. I definitely take a family survey, but it's usually after the baby's born," she told Kimmel, noting they usually go three or four days without a name.
With all that said, we're on day four and the wait is still on. So, what will it be, Kim and Kanye?
