Here's 7 Reasons Why Kim Kardashian Will Make a Great Lawyer

  By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., May. 13, 2019 10:50 AM

Kim Kardashian is hitting the books right now to earn her law degree, but the budding attorney has already demonstrated she'd be a perfect fit for the job.

Over the last couple of years, the reality star, entrepreneur and social justice warrior has become a visible advocate for political reform, prison reform especially. But this mashup video featuring snippets from Keeping Up With the Kardashians seasons past proves she's been thinking like a lawyer for considerably longer than she's been expressly thinking about going to law school.

Suffice to say, if there were any doubts about the strength of Kim's interpersonal communication skills, moral compass and/or proclivity for innovation until now, be prepared for this montage reel to promptly disprove them one by one.

How Kim Kardashian Is Prepping to Become a Lawyer

Seasoned KUWTK audiences might remember all those sibling arguments Kim's found herself mediating on the show. Whether she's talking Kourtney Kardashian out of an emotional ongoing confrontation with Rob Kardashian or helping Kylie Jenner better understand Kendall Jenner's social anxiety, the KKW Beauty founder has been using logic and verbal persuasion to defuse many familial disagreements for years now.

And as far as her capacities for hard work, thoughtful analysis and creativity are concerned? She's an A student.

Check out all seven reasons we know Kim's going to make a great lawyer in the video above!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return with an all-new episode Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m., only on E!

