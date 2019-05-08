"Excited" Kris Jenner Declares Herself Ariana Grande's New "Video Hoe" Before Filming "Thank U, Next"

Kris Jenner's not like a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

So cool, in fact, that—as most of us know by now—she was asked to make a cameo appearance in Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video as the second coming of Regina George's mother.

"I got a call from Ariana Grande's team and they asked me if I would be interested in being a part of the new video. And of course I said yes," the KarJenner matriarch explains happily in this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I'm so excited. I get to play the mom from Mean Girls!"

Most 90s kids (like Ariana) can attest to the lasting pop cultural significance of Amy Poehler's Mean Girls character, who taught us not all parents feel the same way yours do about watching their kid perform a provocative "Jingle Bell Rock" routine during the high school talent show.