You'll Never Guess How Much Kanye West's 2019 Met Gala Look Cost!

On a night full of over-the-top ensembles and even bigger price tags, Kanye West chose to rock a different look at the 2019 Met Gala.

While posing alongside his wife Kim Kardashian West, who donned a bronze, custom Thierry Mugler dress, Kanye opted for a more affordable, but equally memorable outfit choice for fashion's biggest night.

As he arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for this year's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" event, the "I Love It" singer made us do a double take thanks to his reasonably priced jacket. The rapper wore a simple and understated black Dickies zip-up jacket, according to Vogue.

The easy-to replicate jacket is called "The Eisenhower Jacket" and is inspired by General Dwight D. Eisenhower's "favorite WWII jacket," the brand's website reveals.