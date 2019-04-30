BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Kylie Jenner's NSFW Birthday Post to Travis Scott Will Have Fans Blushing

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 12:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Instagram

Now here's a birthday post worth talking about!

As Travis Scott celebrates turning 28 today, the rapper received a special message from Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

In a collage of photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a variety of family photos including father-daughter moments with baby Stormi Webster.

But perhaps it's the caption that has pop culture fans buzzing.

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," Kylie shared with her 133 million followers. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday."

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

She added, "Let's f--k around and have another baby."

The post has already received more than 4 million likes in one hour. And one of those fans may just be the birthday boy himself.

"I love u mama/wifey," he wrote in the comments section. "We shall rage 4 ever."

Other famous friends of the couple expressed their birthday wishes including Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow and Shanina Shaik. "Bless up the FAMILY!" DJ Khaled wrote.

While any specific birthday plans remain top secret, the rapper is feeling the love from family and fans around the world today. In fact, the celebrations kicked off last week when Kylie and Travis rented out the Cinépolis Luxury Theatre in Westlake Village for an Avengers theme party.

A source shared with E! News that they had a private screening of Avengers: Endgame with family and close friends who dressed up for the event.

In addition, a billboard surfaced in West Hollywood with a photo of Kylie and Stormi wishing Travis a happy birthday.

Well done, Kylie! 

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Travis Scott , Kylie Jenner , Birthdays , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sarah Silverman

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bali

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos

Kim Kardashian, North West

North West's Cutest Pictures

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

How Kourtney Kardashian Can Relate to Khloe Kardashian's Drama With Tristan Thompson

Kourtney Kardashian/Scott Disick

"Soulmates" Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Make a Decision About Their Future Together on KUWTK

Soul(mate) Searching: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S16, Ep4)

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

All the Details on Kim Kardashian's Shower for Baby No. 4

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.