Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Style Icon and You Won't Believe Who It Is

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 7:00 AM

Take one look at Kendall Jenner's Instagram, and you'll see that it's filled with images of high-fashion ensembles and effortless beauty looks that deserve to be in a coffee table book. (How can we make this happen?)

Because of her pop culture influence, many of her fans and followers consider her a style icon. And there's another reason to keep her on that list, because she's the new face of Tiffany & Co's Spring Campaign for the Tiffany T Collection, which launches today, April 16.

However, the 23-year-old model admits she looks up to others in that esteemed category, including someone near and dear to her heart. Surprisingly (but also not surprisingly?), it's none other than her grandma, Mary Jo Shannon. Or, as she's called in the Kardashian family, M.J.

"I have a couple [style icons]. Right now, I think it's my grandma," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tells E! News.

Moreover, she would love to dine with her at one of the most iconic (fictional) places in cinema and short novels. "I would like to have breakfast at Tiffany's with my grandma, MJ," she says with a wholehearted smile.

When it comes to the rest of her family, Jenner admits she's always supporting and connecting with them. Especially when they're all far apart.

"We have a constant family group chat, that's pretty wild and crazy sometimes," she tells E! News. "I always try my hardest to let them know how I support them or [how] I'm excited for them and congratulate them on things that they do, whether it be big or small."

She adds, "I always try to go out of my way to do stuff like that, just to let them know that I care and I'm proud of them."

To see which sister Kendall has a hard time sharing with, what her fave jewelry piece is from Tiffany & Co.'s new collection and more, check out both of our interviews with her above!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

