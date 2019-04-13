Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Changed Up Her Hair Style Again

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian rang in her daughter True Thompson's birthday weekend with a bit of a gift to herself.
The Good American founder showed off her new 'do on her Instagram Story Saturday morning. Although it may look similar to her white blonde hair style upon first glance, Khloe explained why she made the change and what she did.
Tracey Cunningham did the dye job and Khloe said, "We're going a little darker, just adding more dimension in it."
She continued, "It was great, it was such a moment. I loved it. But it's a lot of upkeep to do that white and I felt like if I didn't have a spray tan, then I didn't look fabulous."
KoKo said she "loved adding more dark" into her hair, which is what is helping to "add more dimension" to the style overall. She talked about her hair while wearing a white Nike sports top and LAJOUX necklace that spelled out "True."
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been changing up her hair a bit as of late.
In July, Khloe traded in her long blonde locks for a bob after revealing she hit her weight loss goal. She lost 33 pounds three months after giving birth to True and talked about her motivation and process behind it all.
"After I had True, I didn't put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week," she wrote in a blog post a few days earlier.
She said she "didn't put any pressure" on herself to lose the weight and she prioritized getting back to her "regular routine."
Khloe and Tristan Thompson's daughter turned 1 on Friday, and the entire KarJenner family posted cute photos and even sweeter tributes to the baby girl. Khloe even shared a never-before-seen photo from True's birth in Cleveland and called her daughter her "most precious gift."
In honor of True's birthday and Khloe's new hair, take a look at the photos below to see some of True's best photos.
Instagram
Meet True
In celebration of True's 1st birthday, Khloe shared this photo from the day of her birth. The newborn can be seen with her mom in the hospital shortly after her arrival.
Instagram
Smiling Sweetie
True enjoys her time on a private jet while Kris Jenner sleeps behind her.
Instagram
Halloween Baby
Kris Jenner took to Instagram on True's birthday to share a series of sweet snaps of her granddaughter, including one from Halloween.
"Happy birthday to our beautiful angel True!!" Kris wrote. "You are ONE today! what a blessing you are to our family... You are the most precious gift, and I love you more than words can say."
Instagram
Magic Hour
In April 2019, Khloe shared this sweet snap of her and her daughter with the lyrics to "You Are My Sunshine."
Instagram
Baby True
Baby True was pretty in pink as she showed off her custom sunnies from Rad + Refined.
Instagram
Just the 2 of Us
"You and I," Khloe wrote on IG.
Instagram
Almost 1
True looks so grown up ahead of her first birthday!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Baby Gossip Sesh
True hangs out with her cousin Chicago West.
Instagram
Story Time
Khloe Kardashian documents her baby girl playing with a doll from the Princess Cupcake Jones book series written by Ylleya Fields.
Instagram
Cousin Cuddles
"Thigh Rolls and Hugs," Khloe captioned her adorable daughter with cousin P.
Instagram
Almost One
"Happy 10 months my love," Khloe wrote in February 2019.
Instagram
Burberry Babe
How cute is True in her pink Burberry sweater dress?!
Instagram
Giving Back
Baby True even helped make cards for the fire men and women.
Instagram
Firehouse Fun
Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Goes Camping
"Let's go camping Baby True," Khloe Kardashian wrote, captioning an Instagram post that pictured her daughter enjoying the great outdoors in style.
Instagram
Snow Buddies
"Mommy and Baby True," Khloe shared on Instagram as her baby sported head-to-toe MOLO.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin Love
True bonds with cousin Chicago West, Kim Kardashian's daughter and youngest child.
Instagram
True's First Christmas
"I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!! True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!! I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life!"
Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter
How cute and Khloe and True in their matching winter white dresses?!
Instagram
Winter Wonderland
Khloe and True enjoy the fam's annual Christmas Eve party complete with snow everywhere!
Instagram
Party Time
"Christmas 2018 oh what a fun night," Khloe share don IG.
Instagram
Fab Foursome
Stunning! KoKo, True, Kylie and Stormi pose for pics in glittering getups.
Instagram
Merry Christmas
True and North celebrate the holidays together in December 2018.
Instagram
How Time Flies
"My soul is complete because of you. Please, Father Time, can you slow down just a little. I love being an Auntie and a Mommy."
Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian
Flower Power
The then-six-month-old rocked a white plumeria in her growing locks while on vacation in Bali with the Kardashian family.
Instagram
A Baby in Bali
"Life Adventures with True," Khloe wrote on vacation with her daughter.
Instagram
Stunning Sunset
"In my life, I don't believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali," the Revenge Body host wrote. "Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets. Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating."
Instagram
Unicorns Exist
"I always knew unicorns existed," Khloe captioned this pic.
Love is blind
True took advantage of the sunny weather and got glam with a pair of Gucci sunglasses. The phrase translates from French to "blind for love."
Instagram
Getting festive
Aunt Kourtney snapped this cute picture of True while visiting a pumpkin patch in October. True fit in perfectly.
Well-read
True was all smiles as she sat around some books on a bed. Khloe captioned the picture of her daughter, "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE."
Instagram
"My Girl"
Khloe shared this adorable photo of True with her Instagram followers on Sept. 27. She captioned the post, "I've Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl."
Instagram
Mommy and Me
Khloe shares a touching moment with her little one.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Triplets
True hangs out with cousins Chicago West and Stormi Webster.
Instagram
Light of My Life
"You are my sunshine! My only sunshine," Khloe captioned this pic.
Instagram
Pucker Up
While on their first family vacation, the mom and daughter gave the camera their best duck lips for a selfie.
Instagram
Pretty in Pink
"Hi my sweet True!!" the proud mama wrote. "Her chunky thighs are my weakness."
Instagram
Playtime With Penelope
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter couldn't resist snapping a few photos of her baby cousin.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Tummy Time With Chicago West
"Best friends for life!!!!" Kim Kardashian captioned the sweet photo.
Instagram
Big Yawns
Someone was a little sleepy.
Instagram
Royal Attire
A crown fit for a princess.
Instagram
Pretty Eyes
Look at that face!
Instagram
Hi Mama!
True showcases her adorable grin.
Twitter
Khloe's Birthday
Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.
Instagram
Big Half Brother
Tristan shared this first photo of his two kids Prince and True together.
Instagram
Squeaky Clean
Rub-a-dub-dub! It's True in a tub!
Instagram
Pretty Ballerina
"Baby True! Who is the cutest little munchkin?" the proud mom said in a video of her little one.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Catching Some ZZZ's
"My baby bunny," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of her bundle of joy napping.
Photos
We're loving the new 'do, Khloe!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return with a brand new episode Sunday, Apr. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!