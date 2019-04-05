Kourtney Kardashian's birthday is almost here, and we're helping her celebrate 40 years with a festive walk down memory lane.

In honor of her birthday week—Kourtney's official b-day is April 18—E! will be marathoning select episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami and Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons all Sunday long on April 14. So pop in, pop some popcorn and get comfortable because following the marathon, Kourtney's Pop-Up Birthday! special officially kicks off at 7 p.m. And it's going to be one heck of a party with lots of special footage and happy birthday messages from Kourt's family.