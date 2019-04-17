BRAND NEW
See How Birthday Girl Kourtney Kardashian Has Grown Up Over the Years, From Cute Kid to Mogul Mommy!

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 5:00 AM

Kourtney Kardashian is turning 40!

So, shake up those salad bowls and let's hit the gym. Because this April 18, we're celebrating the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's 40th with a whole lot of Kourtney K. From childhood family photos that'll melt your heart to fierce modern-day glam shots (Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian make a couple of respective cameos, rest assured), look back at some of Kourt's most memorable moments over the last four decades.

Remember when Kourtney and Kim scoped out a Christmas tree on KUWTK looking like they just stepped off the catwalk? Look out for her sweet photo with late dad Robert Kardashian from a father-daughter dance back in 1993 and take a peek at Kourtney's best red carpet looks through most of the 2000s, too.

And if you find yourself wondering how the mom of three manages to look just as fab nowadays as she did ten years ago, know you're not alone. It probably has something to do with the whole salad thing. 

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Kourtney Kardashian

1981

Christmas!

Kourtney Kardashian

'80s

Classic '80s look!

Kourtney Kardashian

'80s

How cute are they?! 

Kourtney Kardashian Robert Kardashian Birthday 2019

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

'90s

Kourtney poses with dad Robert Kardashian at a father-daughter dance in 1993. 

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Instagram, Throwback

Instagram

2001

Throwback!

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

J. Vespa/WireImage

2005

Kourtney and Kim match on the red carpet!

Kourtney Kardashian

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

2006

So gorg. 

Kourtney Kardashian

Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic

2007

Red carpet ready!

Kourtney Kardashian

Kirby Lee/Getty Images

2007

Baseball babe!

Kourtney Kardashian

Charley Gallay/WireImage

2008

Long lockes and tan skin!

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Larry Marano/Getty Image

2008

Lovebirds at the beach...

Kourtney Kardashian

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2009

Glitz and glam!

Kourtney Kardashian

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

2009

Pregnant with Mason! 

Kourtney Kardashian

Jerritt Clark/WireImage

2010

All black everything.

Kourtney Kardashian

Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

2010

Diva!

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, DVF

David Becker/WireImage

2011

Kourtney poses with Lord looking happier than ever!

Kourtney Kardashian

Mark Von Holden/WireImage

2011

Cheese!

Kourtney Kardashian

Brett Kaffee/Thibault Monnier; PacificCoastNews.com

2012

A day in the life...

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

BRJ/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

2012

Kourtney shows off lighter hair while getting a bear hug!

Kourtney Kardashian

INFphoto.com

2013

One hot mama!

Kourtney Kardashian

VM/WCP/Javiles/FAMEFLYNET

2014

Chic, youthful and fun!

Kourtney Kardashian

AKM-GSI

2014

Kourtney glowing with baby #3!

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

IXOLA/AKM-GSI

2015

Dinner date!

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

BACKGRID

2017

Kourtney and Kim go Christmas tree shopping! 

Latest Kardashian Trends

2015

Post-baby body!

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini

Instagram

2016

Bikini babe! Kourtney posted this sexy selfie to social media.

Kourtney Kardashian

IXOLA / BACKGRID

2017

Playing it cool in Calabasas with family friend Larsa Pippen and the kiddos. 

Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

2016

Fashion show! Kourtney and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted at the alice + olivia show in Hollywood, Calif.

Kourtney Kardashian

J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutterstock

2018

Listen up! Kourtney talks cosmetics reform during an April congressional hearing. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini

Grifoni-Sarmiento / BACKGRID

2018

Just another sunny afternoon in Capri. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Family

Instagram

2018

Kourtney and Mason cool off with some gelato! 

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram

2018

Now that's a group Halloween costume! 

Kourtney Kardashian

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

2019

Mona Lisa smize! Kourtney shows off her artistic side with a jumpsuit resembling the famous painting. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

2019

Aunt Kourtney wishes baby Stormi a happy b-day. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

42 / BACKGRID

2019

Kourtney and Khloe go all out for Diana Ross' 75th!

