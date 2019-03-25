Kim Kardashian has a fellow fashionista on her brain.

As of late, the reality star has been playing with her style and rocking some standout archival looks. As fans have deduced, she seems to be drawing serious inspiration from a major muse: supermodel Naomi Campbell. The soon-to-be mom of four recently donned a multicolored dress accented with lace by Versace to Chance the Rapper's wedding. As the Internet quickly pointed out, we've seen the design before—years ago as Campbell strutted down a runway wearing it for the fall 1996 show.

It wasn't the first time Kardashian donned a look the catwalk icon has debuted. Earlier this month, she shared photos of herself in a leopard-print sheer catsuit by Azzedine Alaïa, modeled by Campbell in the fall-winter 1991-1992 show.