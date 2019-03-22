RETURNS
Here's the Sweet Reason North West Set Up a Yeezy-Inspired Lemonade Stand With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 6:58 PM

North West is following in the footsteps of her business-savvy parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

On Friday, the KKW Beauty founder takes to Instagram Stories to highlight her daughter's latest venture: a lemonade stand.

Enlisting her cousin Penelope Disick, the two kids are hard at work decorating their DIY stand—with purple paint and all.

While the 5-year-old cutie is a pro when it comes to running lemonade stands (she's done this before with her cuz), this one holds a special meaning. How so? Well, in short, North's mini business project is all for a good cause.

"Today Kanye and Adidas partnered with families across America to create homemade pop-up lemonade stands stocked with limited pairs of the unreleased yeezy boost 700 v2 "Geode"," the 38-year-old beauty mogul writes on her Insta Story.

Adding, "All proceeds made via the stands will be donated directly to the National Alliance on Mental Health."

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

As of now, the pop-up stands are up and running in several states, including Ind., Texas, Ohio, Minn., Ill., Iowa and S.D.

The brand "selected unexpected locations for the stands to connect with communities throughout the country," Kim explains on her Stories.

In one of her clips, the KKW Beauty founder reveals that her family is "setting up." Just look for the sign that reads "700 V2 Boost."

In fact, Penelope is so excited about the stand, she asks her auntie, "Can me and North go see the people?"

As for North's siblings? Saint West apparently has other plans. 

"I'm not going to the lemonade stand," the 3-year-old toddler tells Kim. "I'm going to Target."

Noted!

It seems people have already started making their way to the famous family's set up, because there are photos on Instagram of the event.

So if you're feeling a little thirsty on this lovely Friday evening, the West's have you covered!

