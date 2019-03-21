Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 2:26 PM
Getty Images
North West's wildest dreams are about to come true!
Just days before Nickelodeon hosts their slime-filled Kids' Choice Awards, one nominee has some big news to share about her next project.
While celebrating her Favorite Social Music Star and Favorite TV Host nomination, JoJo Siwa revealed to E! News exclusively that she is going to film a YouTube video with North. And yes, Kim Kardashian may make an appearance in the finished product too.
Originally, JoJo thought they would film at Kim's house. But because North really wants to see JoJo's home, they are switching locations.
As for how close the Nickelodeon star is to North's mom? You may just be surprised. JoJo told us at University of Southern California's Galen Center that they text around five times a day. And yes, Kim is super nice.
While she didn't know what to expect from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, JoJo admitted Kim is also normal and down to earth.
Pop culture fans may recall seeing North dance on Twitter while attending Kanye West's Sunday Service. In fact, some followers couldn't help but ask about the five-year-old's outfit for the day.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
"LOL @ North's bow. She is obsessed with @itsjojosiwa," Kim later shared on Twitter.
JoJo ultimately saw the message and couldn't help but respond. "Omg!! Yesss I love it!" she wrote online. "I wanna send her some special ones!! DM me!"
And just last weekend, Kim revealed on social media that North was able to chat with her idol on the phone.
"North just FaceTimed @ItsJoJoSiwa and her life is made," she explained. "That was the cutest thing ever seeing North soooo excited! Especially when she saw her dog bowbow."
Something tells us North is going to want tickets to JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Until then, we'll look forward to the YouTube video and the Kids' Choice Awards hosted by DJ Khaled airing Saturday night at 8 p.m. only on Nickelodeon.
