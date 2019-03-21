It's been a month since the drama between Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian drove a wedge between the model and her famous BFF, Kylie Jenner—and it seems the chance of any reconciliation is dwindling.

"Kylie is over the whole drama with Jordyn," a source recently said. "She doesn't need Jordyn as much as she thought she did."

While the two had been friends for nearly a decade, lived together and were seemingly tied at the hip, they have not been seen together or made public amends since the scandal first blew up. While Woods confirmed to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk that she had spoken to her former gal pal since the scandal, a source told E! News in February that Kylie was "having a very difficult time."

"She is devastated and emotional. She doesn't want to believe this could have happened," that source previously said. "She doesn't know what to do. She's shocked and confused. Jordyn has been another sister to her and has been by her side at all times. She can't imagine life without her."