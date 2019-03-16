RETURNS
MAR. 31, 9PM

Dream Kardashian Throws Her Dad Rob Kardashian a Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Mar. 16, 2019 2:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Instagram

Dream Kardashian may have a career in party planning in her future!

The 2-year-old daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian threw her dad a birthday party on Saturday before heading off to her mom's house. Dream's aunt Khloe Kardashian shared photos from the small get-together that included cake and other St. Patrick's Day decorations. Rob turns 32 on March 17.

"Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her dad a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy," Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story. "Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St. Pattys day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate!"

Dream fully embraced the St. Patrick's Day and birthday spirit. She wore a green Minnie Mouse shirt and gray pants with shamrocks on them. 

Read

Khloe Kardashian Shares the Cutest Pics of Cousins True Thompson and Dream Kardashian

The kitchen counter was covered in other shamrock decorations as well as cupcakes with white frosting and a cake with shredded coconuts on the outside. "Happy birthday Daddy," the cake said in green icing.

How sweet!

Khloe later praised Dream's event planning expertise. "Dream is great at throwing parties! Thank you Dreamy!" the Good American founder wrote. Apparently, Dream "picked out the decorations, created the invite list and EVERYTHING."

Saturday's celebration seemed a bit mellower than other Kardashian-Jenner birthday parties, like Dream's own princess-themed party or Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster's Stormi World event.

Dream recently showed off her adorable personality in a video shared by her mom's hairstylist, Jay, where she acted as his "assistant" for the day. She also got to hang out with cousin True Thompson lately where the two of them spent the day looking at fire trucks and even getting to sit inside of one.

Blac Chyna and Rob recently clarified some details on their ongoing custody battle.

The almost-birthday boy wrote on Feb. 26, "Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases."

Chyna added, "Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

Take a look at the photos below for some of Dream's cutest pictures.

Dream Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Kiss Kiss

Dream helped her aunt Khloe with her makeup in February 2019 and it's too stinking cute.

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Firehouse Fun

Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Giving Back

Dream and True even made handmade cards to give to the firefighters!

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Winter White

"Bling blaww burr," Rob shared.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

All Grown Up

Two-year-old Dream looks so grown up in this latest pic from Rob, which he caption, "my babbbbyyyy."

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

How Far I'll Go

"Moana!!" Rob tweeted on Thanksgiving 2018 weekend.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

Strike a Pose

"LOL at her pose," Rob tweeted on Black Friday 2018.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Rob Kardashian

Sweet Treat

"Smoothieee Queen," Rob tweeted a week before Dream's second birthday.

Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Blac Chyna

2nd Birthday

Blac Chyna posted these photos of her and Rob Kardashian's daughter on her 2nd birthday.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

All Bundled Up

Blac Chyna posted this photo just ahead of Dream's 2nd birthday in November 2018.

Saint West, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Cousin Love

Kim Kardashian's son Saint bonds with his little cousin at Khloe Kardashian's unicorn-themed cupcake party in October 2018.

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

Cousin Cupcake Party

Dream appears with cousins Stormi WebsterTrue ThompsonChicago West and Saint West at a pink cupcake party in October 2018.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

"Cheese!"

Dream looks just like her daddy in this cute pic posted by Rob.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Pretty Pink

Rob snapped this photo of Dream looking pretty in her pink playroom.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Pool Day

Rob and Dream enjoy a pool day that also includes some fun time on a KOLOLO Giant Unicorn inflatable. 

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian, Robert Kardashian

Twitter

Pink for the Pary

"Then a little bit later another tea party. Lol im dying how My baby looks like two completely different girls in a matter of minutes. Lol LOVE U DREAM," Rob captioned this pic of Dream changing up her look for their second tea party.

Dream Kardashian, Robert Kardashian

Twitter

Tea for Two

"Mornings start with a tea party."

Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

Hug It Out

"Blessings," Kim captioned this sweet pic of Dream and cousin Saint West sharing a hug.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Beep Beep

Little Dream hits the road in her pink toy car.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Daddy's Little Drawer

"My silly girl ! Ok last pic of the day lol! Everyone have a BEAUTIFUL weekend! Duke baby."

Rob Kardashian, birthday, Dream, Instagram

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Ballin'

Rob shares his loves of sports with little Dream.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Daughter, St Patrick's Day

Instagram

St Paddy's Day Baby

Rob Kardashian's 1-year-old girl celebrates St Patrick's Day 2018 (and his birthday) in style!

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Swingin' Sweetie

It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing! Blac Chyna shared this photo of Dream having fun on a swing set.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Baseball Babe

Isn't Dream the cutest Dodgers fan ever?

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kardashians

Twitter

Minnie Dream

Rob snaps a photo of Dream rocking a Minnie Mouse cap.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Christmas Cutie

Rob posts a throwback on Twitter of Dream sporting an adorable Santa Claus robe.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Dream Sports Sunnies

Dream is ready for the new year in her stunna shades.

Article continues below

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Snapchat / Rob Kardashian

Dada!

Dream calls out to her dad while riding in a Little Tikes Princess Horse & Carriage.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Snapchat / Rob Kardashian

Big Girl Cup

Dream sips from a sippy cup.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Cruisin'

Someone loves driving their pink Cozy Coupe!

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian, Penelope Disick

Twitter

Cute Cousins

"Cousin love," Rob captioned this pic of Dream and P.

Rob Kardashian, Daughter, Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Happy First Birthday

Rob Kardashian posted this photo on Twitter on his little girl's first birthday.

Rob Kardashian, Daughter, Dream Kardashian, Birthday

Twitter

Vroom Vroom

You get a car! And you get a car! Rob Kardashian shared this photo of Dream enjoying one of her first birthday presents.

Article continues below

Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Cairo

Instagram

Three's Company

Dream hangs out with mama and big brother King.

Dream Kardashian, Halloween 2017, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Happy Halloween!

Blac Chyna, daughter Dream Kardashian and son King Cairo get into the Halloween spirit.

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Halloween

Instagram, E!

First Halloween

Dream dons an adorable Raggedy Ann costume for Halloween.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

What a Little Pumpkin!

Rob Kardashian took this photo of Dream Kardashian enjoying some pumpkins during her first trip to the zoo.

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Big Girl Now

Dream gets her ears pierced for the very first time. Look at that bling!

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

Peekaboo! I See You

Dream Kardashian and Reign Disick posed behind a spooktacular photo wall just a few weeks before Halloween.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

My Twin

Rob Kardashian tweeted this adorable picture of his little one smiling along with the caption "my twin" in September 2017.

Dream Kardashian

Twitter

A Ball of Fun

Dream Kardashian looked adorable playing in a tiny ball pit.

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Instagram

Fourth of July

Rob Kardashian posted this sweet pic of him with his baby girl on her first Fourth of July.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Kiss Me, I'm Irish

Baby Dream celebrates her first St. Patrick's Day, and on her dad's 30th birthday!

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Drool Baby, Drool

"Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I will never say no this Woman lol." 

Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Instagram

First Valentine's Day!

"Stealing hearts mama," Rob wrote.

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Adorable Overalls

Dream rocks some pint-size overalls and a precious collared shirt.

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Instagram

Dreamin' Away

The baby caught some zzzz's in style. 

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Instagram

Bubbly Baby

Dream's latest fascination? Bubbles!

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

It looks like the festivities for Rob will continue into tomorrow, too. Khloe told her little brother to "get ready for another party" on Sunday.

Happy almost birthday, Rob!

Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Dream Kardashian , Rob Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Birthdays , Top Stories , VG , Kardashians

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mike Thalassitis

Love Island Star Mike Thalassitis Dead at 26

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Suicide Attempt

Colton Underwood, Wells Adams

Wells Adams Makes Cheeky Comment About Colton Underwood's Sex Life

April the Giraffe, Twitter

April the Giraffe Gives Birth to Her Fifth Calf

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Jokingly Throws Shade at Their Instagram PDA

Leap Year, Irish Movies

Feeling Lucky? Which Festive Film Are You Watching This St. Patrick's Day?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.