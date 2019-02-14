by Brett Malec | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 5:38 PM
Stormi World was missing one busy Kardashian-Jenner family member.
In this exclusive sneak peek at Kendall Jenner's appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the super model opens up about why she had to miss niece Stormi Webster's extravagant first birthday party last weekend, which was thrown by her parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.
"Your sister had a birthday party for Stormi, [who] turned one, and she went all out," host Jimmy Fallon says in the clip while holding up a pic of a giant inflatable Stormi head. "Did you go to it?"
"No, I was so upset," Kendall admits. "So it was supposed to happen on her actual birthday I'm pretty sure on the first and it rained and everything kind of got postponed so it didn't happen until I was out of town, which was very unfortunate because I would have loved to go and it looked really amazing. She really went all-out."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did have a little laugh about how over-the-top Kylie and Travis went for their baby girl.
"I said something to her, I was like, 'You know she's one? Like, I don't know if she's gonna remember this. Like, I love you for the effort but...'" Kendall joked to Jimmy.
"She was like, 'I really don't care. I just really want to do it,'" Kendall says. "I was like, 'You now what? More power to you.'"
Kendall did get to be their virtually at least. "My mom, she like FaceTimed me right before, before everyone got there, I was literally on FaceTime for, I'm not kidding, 45 minutes to an hour," she dished. "It was so much stuff she had to show me."
NBC/Andrew Lipovsky
Hear Kendall sound off on Stormi's birthday in the exclusive clip above!
Don't miss Kendall's full Tonight Show interview tonight at 11:35 p.m. on NBC!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!
From Rose Tunnels to Larger-Than-Life Stuffed Toys, See How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated Valentine’s Day 2019
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?