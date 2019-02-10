Steve Granitz/WireImage
It looks like it's date night for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott!
The pair shut down the 2019 Grammys red carpet on Sunday evening, and from the looks of their hot and heavy PDA... Kylie and Travis are most definitely feeling themselves.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed up and showed out on the red carpet with her Grammy-nominated boyfriend by her side, wearing a larger-than-life pink pantsuit complete with matching gloves.
It's important to note that because of Kylie's bold accessory choice, there was no sign of a ring on that finger. Over the past few weeks, she's been wearing a new set of bling on her ring finger, prompting many fans to question whether or not she and Travis are engaged.
This is the couple's first Grammy Awards together, and it marks an extra special one! Not only is Travis performing at the star-studded event, but he's nominated for three awards: Best Rap Album for Astroworld, Best Rap Song for "Sicko Mode" and Best Rap Performance for the same collab with Drake.
Last night, the couple attended the Clive Davis Pre-Grammys party. They gave old-Hollywood vibes, especially Kylie, who rocked a body-hugging red gown and matching red lipstick. Travis kept things classic, wearing a black-and-white tux.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
In fact, this is the second time they've technically walked the red carpet together.
The two lovebirds made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala, just three months after welcoming their daughter Stormi Webster. Both wore Alexander Wang to the extravagant event.
Fans might recall that both Kylie and Travis went to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards together. During the show, the 21-year-old reality TV personality showed her support for her beau and they packed on the PDA.
However, they walked the red carpet separately, even though it was the second time they attended a star-studded event together.
Travis has yet to take the Grammys stage, but if his Super Bowl LII performance was any indication, fans are in store for something great.
After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.