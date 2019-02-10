It looks like it's date night for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott!

The pair shut down the 2019 Grammys red carpet on Sunday evening, and from the looks of their hot and heavy PDA... Kylie and Travis are most definitely feeling themselves.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed up and showed out on the red carpet with her Grammy-nominated boyfriend by her side, wearing a larger-than-life pink pantsuit complete with matching gloves.

It's important to note that because of Kylie's bold accessory choice, there was no sign of a ring on that finger. Over the past few weeks, she's been wearing a new set of bling on her ring finger, prompting many fans to question whether or not she and Travis are engaged.

This is the couple's first Grammy Awards together, and it marks an extra special one! Not only is Travis performing at the star-studded event, but he's nominated for three awards: Best Rap Album for Astroworld, Best Rap Song for "Sicko Mode" and Best Rap Performance for the same collab with Drake.