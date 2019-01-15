Scott Disick proposing to Sofia Richie? You know Kourtney Kardashian would have something to say.

While Scott hasn't exactly popped the question to his model girlfriend, fans would be just as interested in his famous ex's reaction should that day ever come. Well, Kourt did fans a favor and revealed what she would say in the event Disick ever got engaged to his current girlfriend.

On Monday night, she was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside her famous sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian when the topic came up.