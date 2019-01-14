Rob Kardashian Enjoys Date Night With Alexis Skyy Amid Blac Chyna Drama

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 8:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Alexis Skyy

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET Prince Williams/WireImage Broadimage/Shutterstock

Rob Kardashian and Alexis Skyy are spending the evening together just hours after he declared her his "crush." 

The E! reality star made a rare return to his Snapchat account on Monday to share a video of the Love & Hip Hop castmember hanging out in what appears to be Kris Jenner's Calabasas, Calif. kitchen. In the clip, Alexis, who is dressed casually in black yoga pants, blue socks and a printed blouse, sips a drink and blows a kiss to the camera as a heart filter adorns her face. 

Meanwhile, Alexis called Rob her "bae" on her own Instagram Stories and said she was making him dinner. "We have chicken breast," the social media personality told her 2.5 million followers in one video, adding, "Almost ready!" alongside another video of hot wings and macaroni and cheese. 

The duo's cozy date night comes on the heels of an apparent feud sparking between Alexis and Rob's ex, Blac Chyna

Photos

Kim Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Friendship Before Rob Kardashian Romance

Reports indicate that over the weekend, Chyna and Alexis got into a heated altercation while they were at a private party in Los Angeles. In screenshots obtained by TMZ, the Love & Hip Hop star alleged thatChyna threw a drink at her while they were chatting, thus sparking chaos at the celebration. 

In the aftermath of the drama, Rob shared a screenshot of Alexis with the caption: "My WCW... I've been wanting you for so long." 

Chyna has yet to address Rob and Alexis' apparent chemistry, so it looks as if we'll just have to continue keeping up! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rob Kardashian , Blac Chyna , Couples , Feuds , Kardashians , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rebecca Zlotowski, Lily-Rose Depp

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring After Chris Pratt Proposal

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Brie Bella Shares Daughter Birdie's Latest Milestone & Teases the Little One's Future in the WWE

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen's Latest Throwback Proves John Legend Never Ages

Necessary Realness: The New "Bachelor"

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella Sounds Off on Artem Chigvintsev Romance Rumors & Reveals She Talks to Ex John Cena About Her Dating Life

Angela Bassett Expected "Black Panther" Fanfare--But Not This Much

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.